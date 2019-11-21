Nancy Carney is a recent Aiken resident, and Thursday night she got a chance to see some of the best local businesses and services her new hometown has to offer.
Carney was one of hundreds who packed Newberry Hall for the Aiken Standard's second Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market. Nearly 50 vendors, from throughout Aiken County and the region, gave shoppers a jump-start on their Christmas lists, offering handcrafted jewelry, art, holiday decorations, clothing, gourmet popcorn and other sweet and savory treats and massages for early holiday season stress relief.
Carney's first impression of the holiday market?
“I love it. It's great,” she said, taking a break from browsing through scarves printed from photographs of equestrian scenes for fun. “It's a great idea to have a little food and wine and all of these great vendors. It's unique. We don't get a lot of that in California where I came from.”
Carney, who has horses, moved to Aiken 11 months ago after researching equestrian communities.
And her first impression of Aiken?
“This was the No. 1 place. I came out twice, loved it, bought a house and moved. I would never go anywhere else.”
Lydia Del Rossi, who has lived in Aiken 32 years, brought Carney to Mistletoe + Merlot to see what the city's artists, artisans and entrepreneurs have to offer.
“I'm showing her all things Aiken, and what better way to do that than to show her what Aiken can bring to the table by all of the wonderful talented people we have in Aiken?” Del Rossi said.
But the event offers more than vendors and shopping and food, Del Rossi said, adding she wasn't looking for anything in particular, just “ camaraderie.”
“This is a wonderful place to see people I hardly see all year long, spend a little money, support local artists and show Nancy why Aiken is so wonderful,” Del Rossi said.
Colleen Wittenborn of JCS Products said Mistletoe + Merlot was a “great venue” to showcase the Sharpener's Edge, an “innovative way” of sharpening knives, scissors and other utensils. Her husband, Jim, invented and patented the sharpener, which is manufactured in North Carolina.
“It takes the guesswork out of sharpening your knives,” Wittenborn said. “All knives are at different angles. We tell you how to find the angle of your knife blade, and the Sharpener’s Edge actually holds that angle for you. All you have to do is hold your knife straight up and down to sharpen it. If you can cut a tomato or a slice of bread, you can sharpen your knife in minutes. It's simple, easy and very cost efficient.”
Ciera Clingerman, the event marketing specialist for the Aiken Standard, said Mistletoe + Merlot gives the newspaper an opportunity to share more than the daily news with the community.
“We write about what's going on in politics and the school district, but it's nice to have a refreshing event for the community to come and enjoy what the city has to offer with the Aiken Standard,” she said.
Before the doors opened at 6 p.m., Clingerman said vendors were even more pleased this year than they were last year at the first Mistletoe + Merlot.
“Just from what I'm hearing from return vendors this year, they're above-and-beyond excited,” she said. “We haven't even started the event yet, and we're already off to a great start just by the vendors' responses.”