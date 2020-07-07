Reports of fire damage and injuries due to fireworks remained minimal in Aiken as the area celebrated Independence Day.
There were no reports of structure damage or injuries related to fireworks this year in the city of Aiken, said Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
As public Fourth of July celebrations were canceled due to COVD-19, celebrations shifted to being private.
No injuries in the city makes 2020's Independence Day a success, Sawyer said.
"If people didn't get hurt, it was a good year," Sawyer said.
Each year, Public Safety expects to receive calls regarding fireworks being shot within the city limits.
City of Aiken code states that it is unlawful to use, fire, shoot, discharge, sell, offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess any fireworks within the city, except as specifically authorized.
This year, the department had over 30 calls for service for shooting fireworks, Sawyer said. No citations were issued, but warnings were given out.
Throughout Aiken County, there was one report of a structure fire due to fireworks, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The fire reportedly occurred on Rivers Circle in North Augusta.