Author, newspaper columnist and Aiken native Mike Gibbons will be the speaker Aug. 18 at the Aiken County Historical Museum's second Sunday at the Museum lecture.
Gibbons will offer his view of “Growing up in Aiken." The lecture will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the museum at 433 Newberry St. S.W.
Tickets are $15 by check or credit card only. Tickets are available at the Aiken County Historical Museum gift shop A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for cash or check only.
Gibbons graduated from the University of Alabama in 1994. He returned to Aiken in 1995 and started work as a reporter at the Aiken Standard. He lived in Aiken until 2014 when he moved with his wife and two children to Charleston for a new job opportunity.
He writes the weekly “Mike's Life” column in the Aiken Standard.
Gibbons also is the author of “When I Think of Aiken … Reflections from Two of her Children.” Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, another native and lifelong Aiken resident, illustrated the book.
The book offers a unique perspective on growing up in Aiken and offers a “bucket list” of places to go and things to do, according to a news release from the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, which sponsors the series.
The book will be available at the reception after the lecture.