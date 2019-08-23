Many Midland Valley football fans wore purple at the high school's season opener Friday night in honor of drowning impact awareness month and in memory of a beloved student who passed away from drowning over the summer.
Former student and football player Antonio Miguel Freeman passed away June 29 after drowning in the Savannah River.
Freeman, along with several friends, reportedly jumped into the river off Alberclause Drive.
Midland Valley High Athletic Director Michelle Yeater remembers Freeman as a loving, carefree student who loved his school.
"He wanted to be at school," Yeater said. "He wanted to be here for the school and everybody loved him."
Yeater said students from the high school's Future Farmers of America came up with the idea to wear purple on the school's first home game honor of Freeman's life and to raise awareness of Drowning Impact Awareness month.
Drowning Impact Awareness month began in August 2004 with Phoenix Children's Hospital according to preventdrownings.com.
Every year during the month of August, participants show their support by wearing purple ribbons or wear purple.
Student Gracieann Thompkins wore a purple tie-dye shirt that also included Freeman's initials as a logo.
Just like many others, Thompkins will always remember Freeman as "a really good person."
"He was really nice and he would always cheer me on when I played basketball," Thompkins said.
For their traditional run on the field, the front runners carried Freeman's No. 30 jersey in hand as they raced onto the field.
Freeman's jersey sat on a chair on the sidelines for the remainder of the game.
Just before the players took the field, the game's announcer called the starting line up.
"Starting every game is No. 30 Antonio Freeman," the announcer called.
The thought of Freeman's spirit accompanying the Mustangs throughout the season filled the stadium with applause.