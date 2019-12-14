The Burnettown and Langley areas were awash in sweets and holiday cheer Saturday afternoon as the annual Midland Valley Christmas Parade snaked down S.C. 421.
Families, friends and hordes of children lined both sides of the street, eager to snatch up as much candy as possible and sneak a peek at Santa Claus, who wrapped the parade with merry cheers and flashy smiles delivered from atop a truck.
The parade included a handful of floats, vintage trucks, wreckers, emergency vehicles, tractors, pageant winners and ensembles. Elected officials – state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, state Rep. Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker and Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, to name a few – participated, too.
The parade kicked off at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School. The school's band, alongside the Sheriff's Office, helped lead the way.
The Midland Valley parade is one of many holiday celebrations in the county, and it comes as Christmas is less than two weeks away.
Despite the blustery weather – hats and hoods and flags flapped in the wind all afternoon – hundreds of people showed up. Most left with a present or two plus a sack of candy.