A Flint, Michigan man was charged Wednesday after allegedly hitting a 54-year-old man crossing Columbia Avenue with his vehicle and driving from the scene.
Tommy Lee Lyles II, 39, is charged with hit-and-run causing injury or death and driving under the influence, according to jail records.
Aiken Public Safety officers responded to Columbia Avenue near Hampton Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and met with the victim, according to the report.
Officers reported the victim was sitting down when they arrived, but he was "coherent and not seriously injured." He claimed he was crossing the road, when a vehicle struck him and the driver kept going.
The victim, who was not seriously injured, said the driver was sitting at the intersection of Pinecrest Avenue and Plunkett Avenue for several minutes, which is when he decided to walk around the car to cross, but the driver suddenly turned left, hitting him, police said.
Officers patrolling the area reported locating a truck, which matched the description, parked at a gas station on the corner of York Street and Hampton Avenue. During questioning, Lyles, who appeared to be intoxicated, became increasingly "disorderly" toward officers and refused to follow their instructions, the report states.
He was placed under arrest and taken to the Aiken County detention center, where he was released later the same day after posting a bond of $1,224.50, according to the detention center.