NORTH AUGUSTA — A capacity crowd of Meybohm Real Estate employees and boosters descended on the Crowne Plaza hotel Friday evening to celebrate 2019's highlights and share encouragement for the road ahead.
Listed among the year's most prominent award winners in Aiken County were Sharer Dale, Gail Gingery, Suzy Haslup, Mary Pate, Donna Taylor, Tera Velasco and the Sullivan-Turner and Aiken Homes teams. All were honored for their "Best of the Best" status. Dale, Gingery and Velasco also were named as top agents for their respective offices.
Welcome news from 2019 included the company reaching the $1 billion mark in sales.
Gingery said, "I've been with Meybohm for quite a while, and we continue to grow. It was my company that Meybohm bought out in Aiken – The Real Estate Shoppe – and when they bought us out, it was a hard decision, but it was the best thing I've ever done personally, because we have the best agents, and that makes for the best company."
Looking back to the sale, in 2002, she added, "It was a hard move but it was a great move."
The company's data from 2019 through 272 active agents, included 620 sales of new homes, representing $126 million and almost 39% of the CSRA's new construction sales.
Julie Whitesell, the broker in charge of Aiken's downtown office, noted that the company contributed to more than 75 charities in 2019. "I love that because our commitment is to our community. Real estate isn't about selling homes and building. It's above love of the community," she said.
John Chambers, Meybohm's executive vice president, jokingly pointed out that the company has grown at such a rate that it is now challenging to find a venue big enough to handle the annual awards event. He also noted that the company, during the past decade, handled 45,000 transactions, whether representing homes or simply acreage.
"I feel like all of Meybohm is about is just helping people," said Nicole Robinson, who works in the firm's downtown Aiken office and was named as 2019's "Rookie of the Year."
She added, "Focus on helping people and ... you'll be successful if you keep your priorities as helping people before making money."
Meybohm dates back to 1977 and moved into Aiken County (North Augusta) in 1989. It is based in Augusta, on Wheeler Road.