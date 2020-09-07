The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt brought stress to the Aiken community and beyond, and people are still struggling with losing their jobs, obtaining food and supplies, and dealing with their own physical and mental health.
With September being Suicide Awareness Month, a month dedicated to spreading the facts about suicide and educating others on how to help those who may be struggling with suicidal ideation, organizations such as Mental Health America of Aiken County, an agency of United Way of Aiken County, are emphasizing the importance of seeking help.
Bonnie Fulgham, the executive director for Mental Health America of Aiken County, said that she and her team have received 22 calls directly related to suicide since March 15, an extreme increase since last year, Fulgham said.
"The first year I was on my job, we didn't receive one suicide call," Fulgham said.
In a single week, the organization receives "75 to 100" crisis calls from people searching for financial, food and mental health aid, Fulgham added.
Fulgham said the reason for such calls are from the fear of getting sick and the effects the pandemic is having on callers' daily lives, as well as the stress of being around their loved ones without anyone else to turn to.
"People are hurting from the anxiety of being in lockdown, and you have people living with depression who are already being pushed over the edge," Fulgham said.
According to the most recent statistics from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S.
South Carolina is ranked No. 27 for the most suicide deaths in the country, with suicide being the 11th-leading cause of death in the state.
Fulgham tries to offer those struggling with mental illness and who are considering suicide to remember their self-worth and their worth to those around them.
"The thing I share with them is that life is worth living, even if it is difficult and painful," Fulgham said. "(Life) is worth holding on to, worth seeing it through because tomorrow will be better."
Mental Health America of Aiken County often directs their callers to other outreach organizations and hotlines for more assistance, such as the Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center, another mental health organization.
One of their recent efforts involved launching Life Savers Club, a campaign that will help fund its programs that address mental health in lieu of its annual fundraiser.
A full list of mental health resources and hotlines are available on the Mental Health America of Aiken County's website.
Suicide prevention events
The organization is also working with the Overflow Foundation, a local mental health awareness and suicide prevention organization, to host a Survivor of Suicide Loss support group beginning Sept. 27. The group will meet at the Cedar Creek Church on Banks Mill Road on the fourth Sunday of every month from 5-6 p.m.
Another organization, the Coalition for Suicide Prevention of Aiken County, will be hosting a Painting for Prevention drive-thru event at the Lessie B. Price Youth and Senior Center at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10. Art supplies will be provided as well as free mental health resources.