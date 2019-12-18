Operation Santa is something Susan Renee Alexander looks forward to every holiday season.
“I’ve been coming for years,” said the North Augusta resident. “It’s my favorite time of the year. I don’t have a family. My two sisters and my momma and daddy are dead, so this is all the Christmas I get.”
Operation Santa is a Mental Health America of Aiken County program for people who have been diagnosed with a mental illness. Approximately 170 individuals signed up to attend the 2019 edition of the holiday party Wednesday in the Community Room at Aiken Electric Cooperative’s headquarters on Wagener Road.
Each person who registered “had two wishes on their list, and we made sure they got at least one of them,” said Mental Health America Executive Director BonnieAnne Fulghum. "They asked for clothes, boom boxes, comforters and shoes – mostly the essentials of life and not really anything huge.”
Everyone also received a bag of toiletries and played Bingo to win prizes. In addition, there was a guessing game that involved five containers filled with candy.
Santa Claus led the singing of Christmas carols, read Clement Clarke Moore’s poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” and helped distribute presents.
A lunch that included ham, green beans and macaroni and cheese was served along with pieces of pie for dessert.
“For some of our clients, this truly is the only good thing that happens for them all year; it really is,” said Cynthia Dowda, who works at the Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center’s Hartzog Center in North Augusta. “Come Valentine’s Day, they are already asking about it, and I’m not kidding. They will talk about these presents they receive for months. They never forget it. It’s really inspiring.”
Dowda gets a kick out of Operation Santa, too.
“I love it,” she said. “I think adults being able to see Santa without a bunch of kids around is awesome. You get to see that childish glow on them. They’re smiling and enjoying Santa giving them something.”
For more information about Mental Health America and Operation Santa, call 803-641-4164 or visit mha-aiken.org.