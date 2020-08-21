Mental Health America of Aiken County has launched an initiative to help raise money amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization has recently launched the Life Savers Club, a campaign that will help fund its programs that address mental health, especially as the stress from the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the mental and physical health of the Aiken community and beyond.
"Statistics [for suicide] have just gone through the roof with COVID," said Bonnie Fulgham, the executive director for the Mental Health America of Aiken County.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mental Health America of Aiken County has been unable to hold its usual fundraising events and added the Life Savers Club in an effort to make up for the lack of fundraisers.
Being a member of the Life Savers Club involves paying $10 a month for a year, the minimum to receive a T-shirt. The club currently has 12 members with a goal of 100 members.
"We'd really like more than 100 [members] … but we really want people to know that for a small contribution, they can support the people in their community and their mental health," Fulgham said.
Funds raised through the Life Savers Club will be used for various programs including Don’t Duck Mental Health, which teaches basic coping skills to young children and families, and aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health at a young age.
"[Kids] have been so affected by not having school and their normal routines," Fulgham said.
Mental Health America of Aiken County has played a vital role in assisting with the community's mental health needs since 1967. The organization is one of more than 320 affiliates of Mental Health America and works closely with Mental Health America South Carolina.
Mental Health America of Aiken County is part of the local Suicide Prevention Coalition, and offers a suicide bereavement group.
Other programs include Nurture Home, which is a shelter for homeless women and their children, and Operation Santa, which provides people who are mentally ill with a Christmas celebration, warm clothing and essential hygiene items.
Another program, Welcome Baby, focuses on supporting mothers with newborns, and Mental Health America also is involved in education and advocacy efforts.
For more information on the Life Savers Club or Mental Health America of Aiken County, call 803-641-4164.