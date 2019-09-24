NEW ELLENTON — To some it was just a game, but to others it was a beacon of light.
A ballpark located just 10 minutes away from the Savannah River Site and a few streets down from Greendale Elementary in New Ellenton is now under reconstruction in hopes that, one day, it will host baseball games and other community gatherings.
“We understand where we are in our community with the nature of violence that has taken place," Four Mile Baptist Church Rev. Christopher Holley said. “The number of kids that we've lost either through death or jail, we don't want to lose another generation. Coming together on this project, getting this ballpark restored will give these kids a sense of hope and somewhere positive to go."
Holley and community organizer Jermaine Patterson are working to secure both volunteers and funds.
"What we've done so far is we have cut a lot of the trees back, and Academy Sports sponsored some lifestyle basketball goals to this initiative we have going on," said Patterson.
There have already been some improvements made, but there is still work to be done.
"We need to get the basketball court complete. The concrete we have now is hilly and lumpy. If you bounce the ball around it's going east and west. So we need funding to lay down the concrete," Patterson explained.
The hope is that the building up of this area attracts some of the traffic from SRS, along with attracting more businesses to the area.
“Our bank is gone, and Popeye's is gone,” Patterson said. “There are a lot of businesses leaving this area. The completion of this initiative will give our area more opportunities. Maybe some entrepreneurs will see this place and bring their business here.”
The ballpark used to host the New Ellenton Rams. Memories of those games still keep the ballpark alive today.
"Some of my fondest memories are from the New Ellenton Rams baseball games, just going out there and watching them. They had a winning team,” Holley said. "If you couldn't go to a major league park, you could go to the New Ellenton Rams ballgame and have a major league feel.”
The ballpark not only hosted the New Ellenton Rams, but it was also a place of activity for the community’s youth. Pointing to a rundown playground, Patterson said, "That playground, when the parents were watching the game, the kids would get antsy and they wanted to do things. That’s where the basketball goals and playground came from."
The youth is a major concern for the reconstruction of this area in New Ellenton.
"It would give kids a place to blow off some steam," Holley said. "Play some basketball, and just realize their dreams. A lot of kids that came through with the New Ellenton Rams, some of them went off to play college baseball, some maybe became coaches. We want to give this generation something that they can hold onto."
Patterson established a nonprofit named "Real Dreamerz." The ballpark restoration is phase one of their plan. Patterson is still in the process of organizing the board members for the nonprofit.
"I moved from this area in 2013,” Patterson said. “But home is still home."
The ballpark still needs new bleachers, repainting of the dugouts, restoring of the concession stand, an irrigation system, new fencing and much more.
"A lot of times in your community, when things aren't getting done, the first initial reaction is to blame your elected officials,” Patterson said. "That's easy to do. I don't want to go that route. Instead of blaming your elected officials you as a part of the community can go out and get things done yourself."
Want to help?
To contact the community organizer Jermaine Patterson, call 803-439-4462.