RIDGE SPRING — Cotton and peaches were major factors in the life of farm boy Joseph Calhoun Watson, a Ridge Spring native, and pecans played a tremendous role several decades later ... but somewhere in the middle, 81mm mortars roared to life and Watson found himself engaged in one of the most nightmarish events that American forces faced during World War II.
The 97-year-old Army veteran, known to many as Joe Cal, shared a few thoughts this month, with the approach of Memorial Day, on his memories from the Battle of the Bulge, remembered as the costliest action the Army ever fought with over 75,000 casualties.
The former (and future) Clemson Agricultural College student, having grown up on a peach- and cotton-heavy farm of about 200 acres, found himself in action in Belgium in the final days of 1944 and the start of 1945.
“It was cold. It was terribly cold," he said, recalling his most vivid memories from his role with U.S. forces advancing toward Germany six months after D-Day.
"When we first got to Belgium, they suggested we all take off our boots at night to keep our feet from freezing, and I took off my boots and I couldn’t get them on the next morning, because my boots were frozen, and I had to thaw them out … before I put them on. From that time on, I put on my boots in the sleeping bag.”
A foxhole – or the lack thereof – also plays a major role in Watson's wartime memories, as described in a wartime account that he once dictated to his daughter, Columbia resident Mary Edmonds. Watson recalled an effort to direct mortar fire onto a house that was occupied by Germans who had not only fired on an American patrol but also on the medics who came to treat the American wounded. The mortar rounds began to fly, and the Germans responded with some shells of their own.
"Everyone jumped for a foxhole," Watson recalled. "I looked from the foxhole I was in and saw there weren't enough foxholes for everyone. The messenger-runner who had come with me had no foxhole. I got out of my foxhole and ordered him into it."
Watson's account added, "Everyone, I"m sure, has some way they would like to be remembered. I know I would like to be remembered as the lieutenant who got out of his foxhole and ordered his man into it while the shells were still falling."
Days later, an explosion finally reached Watson, as recalled in an account written by Edmonds, his daughter. "Daddy was standing by the road in Ville du Bois (in Belgium) on Jan. 20, when he was struck in the thigh by shrapnel from German artillery. He didn't think the wound was too bad but was persuaded to go to the field hospital. He walked in but had to be carried out after the doctors had opened the leg and removed the shrapnel."
Edmonds also wrote, "He traveled to a hospital in Paris in an unheated boxcar with bunks. Penicillin had only recently come into use, and Daddy remembers that each time he managed to go to sleep in the cold boxcar, someone would wake him to give him a shot of penicillin. He was taken to a hospital in Paris, where a doctor sewed up his wound."
Watson, who had seen plenty of Germans in recent weeks, wound up seeing several in an extremely unusual setting. "Daddy remembers that they kept pulling and pulling the gauze from his wound. He said that it left a hole about as big as a baseball. After a short stay in Paris, Daddy was sent to Le Mans, France, to recuperate for about a month. He said that he felt strange when the men who came to pick him up on stretchers at Le Mans were wearing German uniforms. They were prisoners of war."
Watson said he didn't know how many men were killed from his outfit, but he was his company's only surviving platoon leader. The other two were killed, as were two platoon sergeants, "and I don't know how many men."
Having studied agricultural engineering at Clemson before the war, Watson returned to Pickens County as a veteran and completed his degree requirements. Memorial Day, in the decades that followed, did not bring a major change in activities, he said, recalling, "I'm not usually close enough to any kind of a celebration."
Among Watson's longtime admirers is lifelong Ridge Spring resident Capers Asbill. "I have known him all my life," Asbill said, recalling a variety of World War II veterans who were a part of his earliest years.
"I was born in '43, so these guys had come back from the war, and some of them went back to college and all, and they were in and out of our lives all the time that us kids were growing up in Ridge Spring, and we admired them very much, and we had all kinds of guys. Some of them fought in the Pacific. Some of them fought in Europe, and ... we put them up on a pedestal."
He added, "I still have the utmost respect for Joe Cal and all he did in his life." Asbill recalled Watson's activities such helping deliver supplies for charity efforts in Haiti, being an active member of Ridge Spring United Methodist Church and running a farm-supply business in Ridge Spring.
Watson's partner for 64 years of marriage, the former Betty Steadman, died in 2013, having been a part of his life since the two were childhood sweethearts. The man of the house had a variety of jobs over the decades and finally settled in as the creator and owner of The Nut House, which Watson sold to the Yon family upon his retirement (at age 93) in 2016.
Watson, as one of Saluda County's most senior citizens, is spending Memorial Day at home, as the coronavirus has proven to be particularly deadly for older people – even those who have shown spectacular strength over the course of decades.
"I don't know of another person alive that fought in the Battle of the Bulge," Asbill recalled. "I'm 77 years old and Lord, he's way ahead of me."
Watson, in dictating thoughts to his daughter, noted, "I consider myself most fortunate to have had the mortar as my weapon. Although I know my mortars caused casualties, I couldn’t see the death and destruction they caused. It is my firm conviction that active combat in a war causes changes in a person that are irreversible; my situation was better than some."
He added, "I am also glad my memories don’t dwell on the horrors of the battle ... What I try to do is remember the humanistic or humorous incidents that happened occasionally.”
A few months ago, Watson returned to the place where some of his most painful memories have their roots. He was among American World War II veterans who visited Belgium in mid-December 2019, to observe the Battle of the Bulge's 75th anniversary.
"I'm very glad that I went," he said, noting that he was most impressed by the Belgians' appreciation for the Americans' lifesaving efforts. "I met some people who were alive at the time (of the battle) but not people my age, but it was a tremendous experience to meet and talk with them."
The younger generation was also on board. "We met a lot of schoolchildren. We had a tremendous experience of hearing classes of schoolchildren sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in French."