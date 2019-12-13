Veterans' graves across Aiken County and the entire country are to get intense attention today, with National Wreaths Across America Day being observed – an event that has remembering, honoring and teaching as key concepts.
Aiken County's largest such gathering is to be in Graniteville, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, starting at 11:30 a.m. Plans are for more than 1,000 wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves after a ceremony that will include a speech by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina's adjutant general.
More than 2,000 other cemeteries from coast to coast are antsy to take part today, with more than 2 million wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves, with Arlington National Cemetery being among the most prominent host sites.
Following the event in Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. will be observances in Pineview Memorial Gardens, on Five Notch Road, in North Augusta, with 400 wreaths; and at Sunset Hill Cemetery, also in North Augusta, with 125 wreaths. Sunset Hill is at 500 Alta Vista Avenue, near Lions Memorial Field. Both North Augusta gatherings are set for 2 p.m.
Next, at 3 p.m., is a gathering at Bethany Cemetery, at Laurens Street and Hampton Avenue, in Aiken, conducted by local Sons of Confederate Veterans members (in period attire). Plans are for 110 wreaths to be placed.
The final event is to be at Talatha Baptist Church, at 3 p.m., with 33 wreaths. The church is between Aiken and New Ellenton, at 361 Talatha Church Road.
More information on the national outreach is available at wreathsacrossamerica.org.