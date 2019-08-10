Memorial Baptist Church is celebrating the fourth year of its annual Pineapple Festival on Aug. 24, and this year's crop of gift baskets for auction looks especially fruitful.
Pineapple Festival Coordinator Gwen Simpson said she expects more than 30 baskets will be featured in the silent auction with themes including cupcakes, s'mores, baby items, garden items, Vera Bradley and Sherwin-Williams.
“Over the past three years, we have been so blessed by very generous local merchants who have provided donated items for the silent auction and gift cards for our gift card trees,” Simpson said. “Because of their generosity, that portion of the Pineapple Festival has grown exponentially, and this year is no different.”
The silent auction will close at 1:45 p.m., and bidders do not have to be present to claim their baskets. A buy-it-now option also will be available for festival goers who do not want to wait to learn if they've won, Simpson said.
This year's Pineapple Festival will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24. Children's activities will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. All activities will be inside the Family Life Building at the church which is located at 3100 Vaucluse Road.
In addition to the gift baskets, the Pineapple Festival will feature lots of arts and crafts projects for children. Activities will include sand art, bracelet making, scratch-off masks, visor craft, doorknob hangers, airplanes and gliders, card making, rock painting, face painting, puppet craft, coloring, stamp art, Play-Doh and a area for games and rest.
“We'll have individual tables set up with volunteers at each table to help the children with their crafts, and of course, everything is free for the children,” Simpson said.
Children can play carnival games, too, including hole-in-one, ball toss, bean bag toss, buried treasure, duck pond, go fish and Plinko.
“We'll have a lot of games for the children to win prizes, and everything is in air-conditioned comfort,” Simpson said.
A giant flea market will be in gymnasium. Items for sale will include home décor, furniture, rugs, glassware, sporting goods, kitchenware, appliances, seasonal décor, vintage items, office supplies, music, movies and books.
Gently used clothing and accessories will be for sale for babies, youth, women and men. The Pineapple Boutique will feature upscale clothing for women.
And, of course, the festival will feature lots of food: a bake sale featuring cheesecakes, cakes, pies, cookies and preserves and three cake walks. Barbecue, hot dogs, side items and drinks will be available for lunch and snacks.
The festival's theme represents the pineapple as a traditional symbol of welcome, warmth, friendship and hospitality.
Benefits from the festival will help support local charities and the church's Benevolence Fund and the Building and Grounds Fund.