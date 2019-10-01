S.C. House District 84 has a new representative.
Melissa Oremus, a Republican, won the District 84 special election Tuesday. She was unopposed, as no Democrats filed for the vacant seat.
Oremus bested five other Republicans over the course of the summer, most recently beating fellow small-business owner Alvin Padgett in a primary runoff in August.
More than 800 people voted Tuesday. That's about 3.5% voter turnout, according to Aiken County data.
Oremus spent election day visiting a handful of polling places and fielding calls, among other things. On election night, she stopped by the Aiken County Government Center, where results are tallied.
"I just want to thank everybody that stood by me since the beginning … and I look forward to serving our community in the state House," Oremus said as the votes rolled in.
In a brief video, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster urged District 84 residents to vote for Oremus.
"She is a great conservative, and we need her in the state House…" McMaster said in his video, which Oremus shared on Facebook. State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, also shared the video on Facebook, saying he looks "forward to serving with her and having her voice on the Aiken Legislative Delegation."
Oremus will be the only woman in the Republican-led contingent.
The District 84 race, which kicked off in June, was dominated by conservative ideology. President Donald Trump was praised often. And when one candidate, Sean Pumphrey, dropped out of the race, his campaign urged voters to support real Republicans – not fake ones.
The special election followed the death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, a Clearwater Republican who moved to the House after leading the Aiken County Council for many years. Young was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest civilian honor, shortly before his death.
District 84 is entirely in Aiken County. It's pinched between Aiken and eastern North Augusta and spreads south beyond the Savannah River Site and Jackson. Parts of the district are referred to as "The Valley."