It's official.
Melissa Oremus, an Aiken resident, was sworn in as the next S.C. House District 84 representative Monday evening. She was surrounded by family, friends, supporters, fellow lawmakers and other officials.
Oremus won the District 84 special election Oct. 1. She was unopposed in that race; she bested several competitors in the Republican primary and the ensuing runoff.
Oremus succeeds state Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Clearwater, who died in office mid-May. The House seat has been vacant since.
After the Aiken County Government Center ceremony, Oremus said she was "ready to get to work." She hopes to be a role model, she mentioned.
Oremus joins the Aiken County Legislative Delegation, which is led by state Sen. Tom Young, an Aiken Republican.
The delegation has few Democratic members, and Oremus will be the only woman.
The District 84 special election was dominated by conservative ideologies and references to President Donald Trump.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster had thrown his weight behind Oremus in a video reminding people to vote.
"She is a great conservative, and we need her in the state House…" McMaster said in the brief video, which Oremus shared on Facebook.
District 84 is entirely in Aiken County. It's pinched between Aiken and eastern North Augusta and spreads south beyond the Savannah River Site and Jackson. Parts of the district are referred to as "The Valley."