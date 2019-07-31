Six of the seven candidates running to represent, respectively, two districts in Aiken and the city at large will converge on the Municipal Building next week for a political forum hosted by the Aiken Standard.

Up for grabs this year are three seats on City Council: mayor, District 1 and District 3. Every race will have at least one contender at the Aug. 6 forum. The primary election is a week later, Aug. 13.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican, is seeking reelection and faces no formal competition. He will be at the forum, and will give a speech as well as some opening remarks.

Gail Diggs, the Democrat representing the city's first district, is also seeking reelection. She will be at the forum. Her sole competitor, Republican Jeremy Stevens, has declined the invitation to participate.

Diggs will give a speech and some opening remarks, as well.

The race for District 3 is a bit more crowded. Three Republicans, John Klecker, Nick Weaver and Kay Biermann Brohl, and one Democrat, John Brecht, are seeking the seat. All four will be at the forum and have agreed to an onstage formatted discussion.

Questions will be collected from the audience prior to the start of the event.

The forum is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum will begin 30 minutes later.

The Municipal Building is located in downtown Aiken at 214 Park Ave. S.W.

Those who plan on attending should note no campaign or political clothing, signs, pins (et cetera) will be allowed at the event.

Candidates will be invited to hang around, mingle with the audience and answer informal questions after the event.

For more information, call the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311.