A new medication disposal dropbox will officially be open for use Thursday morning at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The Aiken Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Services is teaming up with the Sheriff's Office in opening the new drop off box to combat the abuse of opioids.
The box will be located within the sheriff's office lobby located at 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. in Aiken.
It accepts schedule two through five and non-controlled substance prescriptions, vitamins, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches and over-the-counter medications.
Needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions, liquids and hydrogen peroxide will not be accepted.
The use of the new box aims to limit the misuse and accidental overdose of prescription drugs and opioids, said Stephen Ryan with the Aiken Center.
"We're trying to do this across all the spectrums," Ryan said. "We're trying to keep it out of young hands who may accidentally stumble across medications that are in medicine cabinets and tragically get sick or die. We're trying to prevent the use that we're seeing recreationally and also the misuse where some of these people are actually stealing medications and selling them on the streets."
In 2018, there were over 860 deaths statewide involving prescription drugs.
Aiken County reported 34 overdose cases in 2018. Out of those 29 were deaths linked to prescriptions, Ryan said.
"Our target is, of course, zero; but, the last couple of years, we have seen some decline," Ryan said.
In 2017, 40 cases related to overdose were reported in Aiken County. Of those, 31 were deaths linked to prescriptions.
Ryan also hopes the boxes will prevent citizens from simply flushing away prescriptions.
"All the data is showing the water treatment facilities don't have the ability to filter out all of that out so now we're actually talking about contaminating the average person's drinking water from some of these medications," Ryan said.
The box presented Thursday is one of two new boxes that will be opened in Aiken County.
The second will be placed at the North Augusta Department of Public Safety later this month, Ryan said.
"The goal at some point is maybe to have as many as three or four locations spread throughout the county to try to cover more areas," Ryan said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the medication disposal box will be held at the sheriff's office on Thursday at 11 a.m.