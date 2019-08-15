Technology is constantly evolving, so the McGrath Computer Learning Center is trying to make using tablets, computers and smartphones a little easier.
On the second Tuesday of every month, McGrath volunteers meet at the computer lab in the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and provide free tech help to anyone who stops by.
"We showed up the first time, and the room was full of people with all kinds of questions," said McGrath Marketing Director Nancy Hughes.
Hughes said they were invited to the center after attending an expo sponsored by USC Aiken.
"The person running this center walked by and said, 'We could use some help,'" Hughes said.
People can stop by with generic questions about computer programs, or they can bring their devices and get all the tech help they need.
"I'm learning how to delete stuff and how to find stuff on it," said Mindy Gleaton, who was working on her laptop. "I have an office computer that had a lot of my person stuff on it. I learned how to delete it off my business one and move it onto my personal one."
Gleaton also brought her smartphone and tablet to the class. She said it was her first time attending.
"They were great," Gleaton said. "(They) were very helpful, patient, and kind. I still have a lot to learn, though."
Ralph Dale, one of the McGrath volunteers, said they typically have six to eight people who come to help out with the session.
"Of course, a lot of them are seniors, so they get here early," Dale said. "I was here at 2:30 p.m. and there were already people here."
The sessions typically begin at 3 p.m.
The McGrath Computer Learning Center is a volunteer-based organization associated with USC Aiken. They offer computer classes on a variety of programs and systems.
Their free tech help sessions take place in the computer lab at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center on the second Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m.
To learn more, visit mcgrathclc.com.