For restoring historic homes in Aiken's Northside neighborhoods, Bill and Beatrice McGhee received the second Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday afternoon from the Historic Aiken Foundation.
The Foundation annually recognizes efforts to safeguard and maintain Aiken’s architecturally significant homes and other buildings, including commercial property. The Foundation presented the 2020 Preservation Awards at the historic St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.
McGhee was born and raised in Aiken until age 10 when his family moved. He and his family returned to Aiken in the mid-1980s.
“I've always had a sweet spot for Aiken because I'd come back in the summer to visit my grandmother. I love Aiken,” McGhee said. “When we came back, one of the concerns we had was the condition of the Northside neighborhoods that we knew way back in the '40s. What we've tried to do is save some of those properties. It seems like those neighborhoods have been throwaway neighborhoods, so we've done what we could to save a few.”
McGhee is a descendant of cousins William and A.B. McGhee, who founded McGhee and McGhee in the early 1900s. That contracting company built numerous local residences and stables as well as other structures.
McGhee is the founder of Sitec Construction and McGhee and McGhee LLC, which his sons, Michael and David, own and operate. In January, the City of Aiken recognized McGhee with an Aiken Award for his preservation work.
The Historic Aiken Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who over an extended period of time have shown great vision, dedication and commitment to preservation.
“It's just an honor,” McGhee said about the award. “We've worked very hard on the Northside preservations and trying to save historic homes in those neighborhoods.”
“I'm proud of him,” McGhee's wife said.
“Proud of us,” he said.
The Foundation presented other awards as follows:
• Betty Ryberg received a Wilds-Lipe Treasured Home Award for the restoration of The Feathered Nest at 123 Horry St. S.E. The special award honors individuals and families who have shown great care and good taste in preserving and restoring one of Aiken's historic homes.
“Keeping the integrity of the house was very, very important,” Ryberg said. “This house probably looks like it did 100 years ago.”
• Paul and Aimee Hanna also received a Wilds-Lipe Treasured Home Award for their restoration of Bookend built in 1895 at 327 York St. S.E.
“I'll never forget when the realtor opened up the door to our home. I stepped inside, and I said to Paul, 'I think we're home,'” Aimee Hanna said.
The couple restored another historic home built in 1825 in West Virginia.
“Maybe next time we'll get into the 20th century,” she said.
• Dana and Patrick McMenamin received the 2020 Preservation Award for turning a former dry cleaners and later a bus station into the Aiken Art Depot at 153 Pendleton St. N.W.
The building has art, welding and ceramic studios “all powered by the sun,” Patrick McMenamin said. “It's become an incredibly fun project.”
• Tom Bossard and Len Cherry received the Leadership Award for building a new home, Fits Inn at 904 Colleton Ave. The award honors individuals or entities who have shown great care and good taste for the infill of a new construction that is compatible with and adds value to the surrounding historic structures.
“We've renovated a lot of houses. This is the first time we've ever built a new house, and the only reason we built a new house is because we couldn't find one we wanted to renovate,” Cherry said. “We wanted it to look like it belonged in the historical part of Aiken. The inside looks more or less like an old farmhouse.”
• The SRS Heritage Foundation created and led by Walt Joseph and Todd Crawford received the Adaptive Use Award for the Savannah River Site Museum in the restored Dibble Memorial Library building at 224 Laurens St. S.W. in downtown Aiken.
“We love and treasure that building built in 1926 by a well-known New York architect. It's a treasure, and it's also a challenge,” Joseph said. “In meeting those challenges involved in converting the building to a modern museum, we have worked very hard to maintain the character and structure of the building and return it to its original condition. The history of architecture in Aiken is one of the things that makes Aiken a remarkable place to live and a delightful place to enjoy.”
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is the Foundation's title sponsor.