Contracting work has been in the blood of the McGhee family for generations, but how they got to where they are is a bit puzzling.

"My grandfather came here – probably in 1904 – from Greenwood, South Carolina," said Bill McGhee, a descendant of William McGhee. "He came here with his cousin, A.B. McGhee. They kind of took on the persona that they were brothers, even though they were really cousins."

The cousins founded the contracting company McGhee and McGhee in the early 1900s. Throughout the 1920s, they were hired to build a number of projects throughout Aiken, many of which were part of the Winter Colony and still stand to this day.

The anomaly in the story is that the McGhee cousins were African American, yet enjoyed much success in the contracting business in the segregated South, when blacks and whites lived in separate spaces.

"We've always been interested in what he accomplished," Bill McGhee said. "It was unique, I think, that in the ’20s, during Jim Crow, they were able to do what they did. And this wasn't just small projects – it was a lot of major projects. As far as we can tell, he wasn't educated."

February is Black History Month in the United States – a time marked by the reflection and celebration of the accomplishments of the African American community, such as the McGhee family's sprawling contractor legacy.

According to William McGhee's obituary published in the Aiken Standard and Review in 1939, the McGhee cousins were the "first contractors of any race" in Aiken County and built "many of the finest residences ever raised" in the Winter Colony.

Bill and his sons Michael and David McGhee, have some theories about how their ancestors were able to enjoy the success that they did. For one thing, William McGhee was born in 1875 – a mere decade after slavery was abolished – and many slaves had valuable construction skills that some whites lacked at the time. Bill's grandfather may have been taught some of those skills.

Furthermore, many of the people who hired the McGhees were also part of the Winter Colony.

"One thing we were always told too is that… it was kind of like who you knew," Michael McGhee said. Without the ease of the internet, people would have been more reliant on word-of-mouth recommendations for skilled workers, and, as contractors in the early 1900s, the McGhee family would have had connections with other architects who may have suggested them as a reliable option for contracting work.

"They obviously had some expertise and they started building buildings," Bill said. "Mainly residential, and they had a connection with the Winter Colony. I'm not sure why they were chosen, but we can identify their work around 30-odd projects that they did up until 1936."

During their time in operation, McGhee and McGhee constructed numerous homes, stables, the original Aiken Hospital built in 1917 and the serpentine wall on Whiskey Road that borders part of Hopelands Gardens, according to historical documents. They did regular maintenance at Rose Hill Estates and built Dr. C.C. Johnson's Drugstore, a historic building in downtown Aiken (the previous site of Playoffs) that was featured in the Green Book, a traveling guide for blacks during segregation.

The Fermata School Gymnasium, at the current site of the Fermata Club, was also built by the McGhee family in 1929. The gymnasium is the only public building that remains of the historic Fermata School for Girls and one of only two buildings on the campus that survived a fire in 1941.

The Fermata Foundation is currently in the midst of the Gym to Gem campaign, which seeks to restore the gymnasium. Contracting work, if fully funded, will be given to the McGhee family.

The McGhee descendants take pride in seeing the roots of their family so clearly on display in Aiken, especially given the time period in which their ancestors managed to prevail.

"There's a sense of pride, but it's also sort of a mystery as to how it happened," Bill said. "People used to tell me about working for him, back when I was young. There's a lot of pride in it, but how was he able to do all this in the segregated South he was in? How was he able to do this?"

Bill McGhee's father left the business of contract work, choosing to become a professional painter. Bill McGhee made his career in manufacturing and education, but he always kept renovating houses as a hobby and taught the family skills passed down to him to his sons.

"We've always lived in a renovated house," Michael McGhee said. "Growing up, that's what we did."

Bill McGhee eventually revived the family business by founding Sitec Construction and McGhee and McGhee LLC, which his sons own and operate. He was recently honored by the City of Aiken with the Aiken Award for his restoration work of old residences on the city's Northside.

"It's really fun," David McGhee said. "You get to play with all these toys and tools. You get to take a pile of stuff and make it a functional object, or whatever it is. There's a lot of problem solving."

"It's just in my blood," Michael McGhee said. "Being able to see what you've done, looking back and saying, 'I did that,' it's a real sense of accomplishment."