Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh, who was just granted a new, one-year contract, received an "overall favorable" performance review last month, according to an encapsulating evaluation memo written recently by Mayor Rick Osbon.

City Council – the city's governing body, one that has the power to hire and fire a city manager – "looks forward to working" with Bedenbaugh further, Osbon's Friday memo reads. The one-page document will be submitted to Bedenbaugh's personnel file.

In a June 24 executive session, a private meeting, City Council members discussed Bedenbaugh's performance and contract, which was set to expire early this month. Following what Osbon called council-wide "healthy discussion and input," he and City Council member Dick Dewar met with Bedenbaugh June 28.

An oral account of his review was relayed at that meeting, according to Bedenbaugh, the mayor, his memo and Dewar.

An exact account of the executive session conversation and the ensuing oral review is not available.

"We basically just discussed things that we wanted to work on over the next year," Bedenbaugh said in a brief phone interview Friday. The city manager, a Clearwater native, said the June 28 discussion was "detailed."

"Overall, everyone was certainly pleased with the performance of Stuart as city manager," Osbon said separately.

The mayor has previously said Bedenbaugh has done a "stellar job." Dewar has said he was "very happy" with him. And City Council member Lessie Price – who last year backed Bedenbaugh for city manager – has said he displays "many positive qualities."

"There's a lot to be done," Price said earlier this week, "and he recognizes that."

Bedenbaugh joined Aiken as the assistant city manager in 2011. He ascended to interim city manager following the sudden, and now controversial, departure of former City Manager John Klimm.

City Council withdrew the "interim" condition from Bedenbaugh's title last summer.

Bedenbaugh last year made $130,000. He now makes $137,800. Bedenbaugh gets medical, dental, life and other insurance benefits, among other perks.

Raises and contract extensions are contingent upon performance, according to Bedenbaugh's previous and current contracts, the latter of which was unanimously approved Monday. City Council member Gail Diggs was absent for that vote.

Bedenbaugh has said he is "very satisfied" and is looking forward to the next year.