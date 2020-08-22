Beam me up, Scotty.
The Democratic National Convention, a usual ground zero of pomp, posturing and politicking, was this year radically different.
A zeitgeist commandeered by COVID-19, the disease the highly contagious novel coronavirus causes, forced and forged a get-together unlike any before: fewer balloons and people, little handshaking, a focus on remote viewing and distant interaction, and a brew of live and pre-recorded content, the latter keenly packaged as powder for social media salvos.
The quilt of content blanketing four days and nights and the myriad planners, especially "the technical people," who made it possible deserve applause, said Lessie Price, a longtime member of the Aiken City Council and the S.C. Democratic Party's first vice chair.
"It's like watching a documentary, in a way," Richard Dorman Jr., an Aikenite and pledged delegate, said of the convention, his first. Price described the effort as "masterful."
The party executive has attended, in one fashion or another, every convention since the 1990s, since Bill Clinton and Al Gore and John Kerry. This year's was almost foreign.
Tuning in to the festivities from across the country – Aiken, South Carolina, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a roughly 1,000-mile, 15-hour drive – means there was no traffic for Price to navigate, no crowds to swim through, no seats to seek. That was a plus for Price.
But what's missing, what she called the "negative side" of a uniquely virtual convention, was the person-to-person engagement, the networking and intimate interactions often absent from Zoom, a popular video-chatting platform, or conference calls.
"I've learned so much, that I've brought back to my communities, with the sharing of information with some colleagues and some new people I've met at those conventions," Price said. Dorman said the "flair" of conventions, a quadrennial affair, is missing: No cheers or jeers, no grandiose atmosphere.
"The whole focus is on the speaker," said Dorman, also the College Democrats of South Carolina treasurer. "There's no background noise."
The contemporary format, though, did not hurt the Democratic Party, Price stressed. There is unity, she elaborated, and there is energy. Of presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Price said: "It is, in my opinion, an excellent ticket."
Biden's presidential campaign was effectively resurrected in February with a run-away primary win in South Carolina. More than 6,700 Aiken County residents voted for the former vice president, who earlier secured an endorsement from the authoritative U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C.
Clyburn spoke to the unorthodox Democratic National Convention on Monday, pinning Biden as an adopted son of South Carolina.
"Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader," Clyburn said, with Charleston behind him. "I have said before, and wish to reiterate tonight, we know Joe. But more importantly, Joe knows us."
Biden accepted the Democratic nod on Thursday. His speech – more akin to Oval Office monologue than campaign trail diatribe – aimed to unify and draw to a close what supporters have seen as a mournful chapter of American history.
"If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst; I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness," Biden said, standing in front of a row of American flags. "It's time for us, for we the people, to come together. And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America."
Harris, the California senator and former attorney general, accepted her nomination earlier in the week. Harris is the first Black woman on a major political party's presidential ticket, as well as the first Indian-American to be selected.
Price described Harris as "battle tested" – a reference to her presidential campaign, public vetting and time spent in Washington, D.C.
"Here you have Joe Biden, who made that choice himself, to add a woman," she continued. "Instead of having to knock the door down, she walked in the door, and that means a lot. She walked in the door based on her credentials, and you can't get any stronger than that."
The rival Republican National Convention, hosted in Charlotte, begins next week.