Mane & Shell, a fundraiser for Equine Rescue of Aiken, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 3.
The site of the event will be Equine Rescue’s farm at 532 Glenwood Drive.
Advance tickets cost $65 apiece and are available at eventbrite.com.
The price includes beer and wine in addition to food.
JC’s Seafood will prepare the roasted oysters and the Lowcountry boil that will be served.
There also will be a silent auction and raffles, and attendees will be able to play cornhole and horseshoes.
Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes will provide bluegrass music.
Richard and Isabel Furlaud founded Equine Rescue.
Since 2006, the nonprofit has placed more than 1,000 unwanted horses, donkeys and mules in its care in forever homes.
Jim Rhodes is the president and managing director of the organization, which also is known as Aiken Equine Rescue.
For more information about Equine Rescue, visit aikenequinerescue.org or call 803-643-1850.