A man renting a home in North Augusta while serving in the military was charged Sunday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Aaron Patrick Tafoya, 32, of Lancaster was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
Tafoya also has a hold for Fort Gordon, jail records show.
On Dec. 31, 2019, a complainant with the Georgia Children's Advocacy Center contacted police in reference to criminal sexual contact with a child that allegedly occurred in North Augusta between the years of 2016 and 2019, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Police made contact with a special agent from Fort Gordon who was able to provide basic information about the juvenile and the suspect.
The special agent told police the suspect was no longer a resident of his jurisdiction and that the suspect was currently on active duty with the Army and was deployed to Egypt.
The investigation continued while the suspect was deployed.
During an interview with investigators, the victim alleged that the sexual abuse had occurred at the suspect's home in North Augusta, according to the report.
A warrant was obtained in April so the suspect could be taken into custody upon his return from deployment in Egypt.
Tafoya was charged Sunday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear Tafoya's current connection to the military.