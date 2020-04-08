A man is dead after barricading himself in an Aiken home Tuesday night after police responded to a domestic disturbance.
Michael Straub, 48, was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, patrol officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the 900 block of Magnolia Street S.E. for a domestic disturbance, Public Safety reported.
Officers were unable to make contact with a male subject who had barricaded himself inside the residence and was believed to be armed.
Throughout the evening and early morning hours, officers attempted to make contact with the subject.
During the incident, a single gunshot was heard coming from the residence, police reported.
Officers made entry into the residence and discovered Straub inside.
An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry, Ables said.
The investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.