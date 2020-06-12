A man who was wanted for a murder that occurred earlier this month was arrested Friday in Savannah, Georgia, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Curtis Forman, 28, of Augusta, was arrested by the Savannah Police Department. The department was acting on a tip and arrested Forman at the home of a relative, according to the release.
He is wanted for murder, attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a previous release from the sheriff’s office, which identifies Forman as a suspect in a June 1 incident.
That release states that deputies responded to a Shiloh Heights Road residence on that date “after a 911 caller told dispatchers that she and her friend were hurt” following an assault by a black man.
Bryson Washington was found unresponsive in a bedroom, and was later pronounced dead by Aiken County EMS, the release says.
Forman was taken to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office jail, where he is being held pending an extradition hearing, according to the Friday release.