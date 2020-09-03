Deputies are seeking to identify a suspect believed to have burglarized the Aiken County Animal Shelter on multiple occasions, including a possible instance of animal cruelty.
On Aug. 30, deputies responded to the animal shelter located off Willow Run Road in Aiken in reference to a call for vandalism and animal cruelty, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A complainant on scene told deputies he observed one of the dogs roaming the shelter's parking lot when he arrived for work.
When he went to investigate how the dog got out of the kennel and observed one of the kennel’s latches to be broken off and laying on the ground, according to the report.
Surveillance footage starting at 2 a.m. the morning of Aug. 30 showed a Black male suspect walking on the property of the shelter with the same dog on a leash that was found that morning roaming the parking lot.
Shelter staff later observed vaginal trauma on the dog, the incident report states.
The complainant also located a blue mask and red wrench laying near the kennel that he believes the suspect used to break the latch.
The complainant told deputies that this is the sixth incident of a Black male of approximately the same height and weight to be seen walking one of the shelter's dogs on a leash on the shelter property after hours. The complainant believes it has been the same man each time.
Deputies further reported the unknown suspect has gained access to the animal shelter after hours since February 2019.
The subject is described as a Black male with dark hair, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall and 135 to 155 pounds.
Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip-1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip - www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip - Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app - Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.