A man renting a home in North Augusta while serving in the military was charged Sunday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Aaron Patrick Tafoya, 32, of Lancaster was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
Tafoya also has a hold for Fort Gordon, jail records further state.
On Dec. 31, 2019, a complainant with the Georgia Children's Advocacy Center contacted police in reference to criminal sexual contact with a 9-year-old boy that allegedly occurred in North Augusta between the years of 2016 and 2019, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Police made contact with a special agent from Fort Gordon who was able to provide basic information about the juvenile, the juvenile's mother and the suspect.
The special agent told police the suspect was no longer a resident of his jurisdiction and that the suspect was currently on active duty with the Army and was deployed to Egypt.
Investigation continued as the suspect was deployed.
During an interview with investigators, the victim alleged that the suspect would force him to perform sexual acts and watch pornography, according to the report.
A warrant was obtained in April so the suspect could be taken into custody upon his return from deployment in Egypt.
Tafoya was charged on Sunday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear Tafoya's current connection to the military.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this story may be updated.