Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.