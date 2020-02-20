A man's body was found along a highway by Edgefield County officials Thursday morning.
The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office dispatch originally reported an unresponsive female's body in a ditch found along Sweetwater Road near Moore Road, according to police scanner traffic at 9:26 a.m.
The sheriff's office later clarified the victim is a male.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death as a traffic accident.
The SCHP's real-time traffic information website is classifying the incident as a hit and run.
An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry on Friday, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said.
The victim's identity will be released once the family is notified, Burnett said.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.