After a string of armed robberies and carjackings took place across Georgia and South Carolina, including Aiken, a convicted felon is potentially facing a life sentence in prison.
Demetrius Lamar "Meechy" Jackson, 30, of Savannah, pled guilty Wednesday to multiple charges in connection to a violent crime spree that occurred in November 2018, according to a press release from the District of Southern Georgia U.S. Attorney's Office.
Jackson is facing a mandatory minimum 17-year prison sentence without parole, and may be ordered to serve a life sentence if authorized by the court.
“Jackson is a dangerous, violent criminal whose rampage across two states left innocent people injured and victimized – and fortunate to still be alive,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine in the press release. “A law-abiding citizen with a legal firearm finally brought Jackson’s reign of terror to an end, and a substantial federal prison term will ensure the community’s safety from him for many years to come.”
Carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, and conspiracy to use and carry firearms during crimes of violence are among the charges to which Jackson pled guilty.
According to court statements and filings, Jackson planned and executed numerous armed robberies or carjackings across Georgia and South Carolina from Nov. 6-23 in 2018. In some of the cases, Nautica Morgan, 23, of Savannah, is listed as an accomplice.
According to the statement, Jackson:
• Robbed a Boost Mobile Store in Savannah at gunpoint and shot a store employee in the abdomen on Nov. 6;
• Stole a vehicle at a carwash in Savannah and fired a weapon twice at the vehicle's owners on Nov. 12;
• Robbed a Boost Mobile store at gunpoint in Valdosta Georgia on Nov. 13;
• Attempted armed robbery at a beauty store in Augusta, carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint at a nearby CVS, and robbed a man at gunpoint at a Walgreens in Conyers, Georgia, on Nov. 19;
• Robbed a Boost Mobile at gunpoint in East Point, Georgia, on Nov. 20;
• Assaulted a 73-year-old woman by pistol-whipping her in the head during a carjacking in Athens, followed by an armed robbery of a Boost Mobile store in Aiken on Nov. 21;
On Nov. 23, Jackson's alleged crime spree was brought to an end during an attempted robbery of a Boost Mobile store in Columbia when he was shot by a store employee.
Jackson was driven to a nearby emergency room by Morgan in a vehicle they had carjacked in Georgetown just a few hours earlier.
A search of the vehicle revealed a stolen .22 caliber pistol used in the crimes and other stolen items.
Morgan was charged with federal crimes in the District of South Carolina. She pled guilty to conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during a crime of violence and brandishing a firearm during during a crime of violence on Aug. 27, 2019.
“Jackson went on a weeks-long crime spree and terrorized innocent individuals across two states," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta in a press release. "Hopefully, the victims who were traumatized by him can take comfort in the fact that he has pled guilty and will now have to pay the penalty for his reign of terror. The FBI would like to thank our state and local law enforcement partners who helped bring this violent defendant to justice.”
A multitude of agencies were involved in investigating Jackson, including the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the FBI, and the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Jackson's indictments were brought on by grand juries in the Northern and Southern Districts of Georgia. Prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the Southern District of Georgia and Theodore S. Hertzberg of the Northern District of Georgia.