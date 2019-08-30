The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, along with South Carolina Highway Patrol, is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday on Wagener Road.
Ryan K. Evans, 23, of Andrews, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred on the property of 3825 Wagener Road at approximately 12:19 p.m., Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.
Evans was the restrained driver of a Nissan truck that was traveling west on Wagener Road, Ables said.
Evans lost control of the vehicle, running off the right side of the road, crashing through a wooden fence, then hitting a tree, Ables said.
Evans died of traumatic injuries, the coroner said.
Toxicology results are pending. Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.