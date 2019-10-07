Deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday night on Silver Bluff Road that left one man dead.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Willie Simmons Jr., 33, of Silver Bluff Road.
Simmons Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, said Darryl Ables, Aiken County coroner, in a news release Monday morning.
Around 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 3100 block of Silver Bluff Road for a shooting incident, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies found Simmons just inside the front door with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release.
A witness told deputies they had woken up to the sounds of gunfire, according to the release. The witness reported looking out the window and seeing a person standing next to a vehicle at the edge of the road firing a weapon.
While on the scene the responding deputies began CPR after the victim became unresponsive. According to the report, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this horrific crime," Sheriff Michael Hunt said. "Sheriff's Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are working together to find every detail in this investigation that would lead to an arrest."
According to the report, there were several other victims present in the home at the time of the shooting that were not injured.
The Aiken County Coroners Office said the Simmons will be autopsied in Newberry.
Anyone with information on this case are asked to contact the ACSO at (803) 648-6811. Anonymous tips can be sent through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.