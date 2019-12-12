A man was killed in a heavy equipment accident Thursday afternoon at a business on Edgefield Highway near Aiken.
The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said a “forklift with a boom on it" had "somehow come down on the driver and crushed him.
“The person has since been removed and has been pronounced by the coroner,” Hunt added. “That’s all we know right now. It’s a tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the owners of this business and with the victim’s family.”
Aiken County dispatch received a call about the accident at around 1:03 p.m.
“An EMS (Emergency Medical Services) unit rode up on it (the accident), and at around the same time, somebody called it in,” Hunt said.
