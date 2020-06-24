A contractor died Tuesday following an accident at Bridgestone Americas' Graniteville facility.
Andrew Hobbs of Thomson, Georgia, who worked as a contractor at the Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Tire Plant’s warehouse, died following an injury sustained during an accident at the warehouse early Tuesday.
Hobbs, 58, sustained crushing injuries shortly after 9 a.m. at the plant, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
He was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m. while receiving medical attention at the Augusta University Medical Center.
The company is currently investigating the situation but does not have any further details related to the accident at this time.
Hobbs's body will undergo an autopsy Thursday in Newberry, Ables said.
"At Bridgestone Americas, the well-being and safety of our employees, contractors, and visitors is our most important value," the company said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and co-workers at our Aiken County Passenger Tire Plant."