A male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back following a suspected shooting in Aiken occurred Monday night.
Around 10:25 p.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at the 100 block of Weaver Street in Aiken for a shooting incident, according to a news release by the Sheriff's Office.
Responding deputies located a male victim with a gunshot wound to his back.
He was transported to an area hospital by Aiken County EMS for a non-life-threatening injury.
The other victims stated they were sitting in a vehicle leaving the location when a dark colored vehicle of an unknown type and unknown suspects started shooting at them, striking their vehicle multiple times.
Investigators discovered that the residence from which they were leaving had been struck by gunfire as well as two more vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office reports.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.