A Grovetown man was charged Friday, Aug. 16, for allegedly having sex with a minor in Graniteville after he was found hiding in the victim's closet with drugs that included marijuana and a "date rape drug."
Matthew William Smith, 20, of Grovetown, Ga., was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of narcotics, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, according to jail records.
A deputy responded to a complainant who said he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from his step-daughter's room and requested law enforcement to search his house and her room to locate the smell, according to the report.
The victim told deputies there was possibly marijuana inside an apple in her closet.
The deputy reported that the victim "started acting strangely" when she began to look in her closet to show where the apple was located.
According to the report, the deputy observed Smith hiding in the corner of the closet with an apple with marijuana inside of it located on the ground below him.
The deputy also reported finding a pink bag beside the apple that contained a glass pipe, a small cigarette that contained marijuana and a small amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
A plastic bag containing an eyedropper along with a travel size bottle with an unknown clear substance was also discovered by the deputy, according to the report.
Smith told the deputy that the victim helped him sneak into her house the night before and he brought the drugs the same day.
He later confirmed the bottle contained GHB, or date rape drug, but did not admit to using it, according to the report.
When the victim spoke to the deputy, she stated in addition to sneaking Smith into her house, the suspect put a couple drops of the date rape drug into two glasses of apple juice the two drank.
According to the report, the victim said the two had sexual intercourse, fell asleep and smoked meth and marijuana when they woke up prior to deputies arriving.
Smith was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Monday afternoon.
The victim's mother stated she wanted to press charges against Smith for sexual assault, according to the report.