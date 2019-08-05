Local police are investigating a Warrenville house fire on Monday morning which contained an unidentified deceased male victim inside the residence.
According to an Aiken Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to a residential fire at 104 Bayberry St. at 5:33 a.m.
Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed with fire. Firefighters found an unidentified deceased victim inside the residence after extinguishing the fire.
According to the news release, Sheriff's investigators and the Aiken County Coroner's office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, the ACSO Forensic Division was able to identify the victim and his name will be released after his family has been notified.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry, SC to determine the cause of death.
The Aiken Standard will report more information as it becomes available.