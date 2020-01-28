A man was charged Monday for two separate incidents of alleged harassment and sexual misconduct with a juvenile that took place in 2014.
Kip Timothy Smith, 24, formerly of Graniteville, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, unlawful communication with a telephone and criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim under 16 years old, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to an address in Aiken on July 26, 2014 in reference to a sexual assault, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
A complainant told deputies the suspect made inappropriate sexual advances toward the juvenile victim.
According to the report, the suspect was living in Graniteville at the time of the incident.
The complainant wished to pursue charges against the suspect on behalf of the juvenile victim, the reports states.
In a separate incident, deputies responded to New Bridge Road in reference to a harassment claim on Sept. 7, 2014, according to an incident report.
The victim told deputies the suspect left 20 to 30 voicemails on the victim's phone stating he wanted to be the victim's boyfriend again, according to the report.
The victim also reported the suspect said in multiple calls that he wanted to hurt and kill the victim's current boyfriend, the report states.
The suspect continued to call the victim after deputies told the suspect not to, the report states.
Deputies submitted an arrest warrant for unlawful communication.
Smith is currently serving time in the Georgia Department of Corrections and was brought to Aiken County on Monday to have the warrants for the cases served on him, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.