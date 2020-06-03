Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

An Edgefield man was found dead Tuesday after a fishing accident . 

Johnnie Moore, 73, of Edgefield was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. after his body was discovered by a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources dive crew in a pond just off Rainsford Road in Edgefield, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said. 

SCDNR began its search just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

Moore's death appears to be the result of his boat capsizing while he was fishing, causing him to drown, Burnett said. 

An autopsy was expected to be conducted Wednesday.

