An Orangeburg County man seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his dead father's retirement plan is no longer suing Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the lead contractor at the Savannah River Site.

Instead, Andrae Dash and his legal team have swapped in Centerra, a firm that has for many years handled security at the nuclear reserve south of Aiken. Dash's amended complaint, dated April 21, inaccurately asserts Centerra, known better locally as Centerra-SRS, is the management-and-operations contractor at the site.

A handful of other defendants — the federal government, Dash's dead father's ex-wife and U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, whom the complaint refers to as "Danny" several times — are named, as well.

The purpose of the federal lawsuit, first filed in early April, essentially remains unchanged: Dash is seeking a federal court declaration stating Centerra must pay him, via its plan administrators, as his father's 401(k) beneficiary.

Dash's father, Willie Bernard Robinson Jr., "worked for many years" for Centerra or its predecessors, according to the amended complaint. The original complaint claimed Robinson worked the same "many years" for Fluor-led Savannah River Nuclear Solutions. The original also made mention of Constellis, Centerra's parent company.

Exactly when Robinson retired is unknown, according to court documents. But before he died, the amended complaint states, Robinson named Dash as the primary beneficiary of his 401(k).

A separate court, the complaint continues, awarded Robinson's ex-wife roughly $431,000 from the retirement account and said a qualified domestic relations order — a means of dividing property in cases of divorce or separation — was needed. That order, though, was never effectuated, Dash alleges, and the cause of much controversy.

A court's intervention would likely settle the dispute, Dash's attorneys argue, and would crystallize the man's future; not securing money for Dash would cause "irreparable harm."

None of the four defendants have responded in court as of early Thursday morning.