A man was detained after a standoff with police on Friday.
At 8:51 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a call about a domestic dispute with a kidnapping at a home on Langley Cemetery Road in Langley, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived on scene, the victim and the subject came out of the house.
The victim was released to deputies but the subject, who deputies were told was armed, ran back into the home, Abdullah said.
For several hours, law enforcement on scene, including the sheriff's office SWAT team, called to the subject inside the home, asking him to exit with his hands up or contact police via phone.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., law enforcement rushed into the home and extracted the man.
No injuries were reported, Abdullah said.