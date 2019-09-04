A Batesburg man was arrested and charged Tuesday with throwing an unknown liquid on his deceased grandmother's body at her funeral in Aiken.
William Heyward Clark Jr., 30, of Batesburg was charged with funeral/willful, knowing, malicious disturbance of a funeral, according to jail records.
Deputies spoke to witnesses who said they were at a funeral home for a visitation for a deceased relative when they saw Clark walk up to the casket, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Witnesses said they heard Clark using obscene language before pushing a small child to the side and throwing an unknown liquid onto the deceased person, according to the report.
Clark told deputies he and his grandmother never got along and decided he would make it known how he felt by throwing the liquid on her, the report states.
Deputies placed Clark under arrest and transported him to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday afternoon.