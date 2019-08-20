The Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested and charged a Columbia man in Michigan with providing officers with false information regarding a murder on Jehossee Drive in June 2018.

Jaqarius Desmont Bell, 22, of Columbia was charged with accessory after the fact/murder, according to jail records.

On June 25, 2018, officers found Dante Dunbar, 21, of Aiken lying in the front yard of a home on Jehossee Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an Aiken Public Safety report. Dunbar was later pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center shortly after being transported by Aiken County EMS.

After the shooting, Bell provided statements to law enforcement that were proven to be false on multiple occasions, according to Bell's arrest warrant.

The misinformation allowed the principal felon, Gerald Bryan of Aiken, to avoid detection and arrest for the offense of murder, the warrant reads.

Bryan was arrested on Oct. 26, 2018, on the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a Public Safety incident report.

Bryan issued a $100,000 surety bond and was released on March 21.

The warrant also states that Bell had a physical altercation with the Dunbar just before he was shot.

Lt. Jake Mahoney, with Aiken Public Safety, said the department received notification from law enforcement in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that they had located Bell.

Aiken Public Safety requested Michigan police take Bell into custody pending extradition to South Carolina on the accessory warrant.

According to the report, officers traveled to Ann Arbor on Aug. 14 to extradite Bell.

Bell was flown back to Columbia and was later taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $30,000.