A Warrenville man was arrested after initiating a dangerous high-speed chase with police that began in Langley and ended near Gloverville.
Christopher Alan Powell, 35, is facing charges for possession of illicit substances, attempted murder, and driving under suspension.
Powell allegedly "speed off, nearly striking an oncoming vehicle" after a deputy initiated a traffic stop on his vehicle – a gold colored Mercury sedan – on Piney Heights Road near Augusta Road on Jan. 7, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies initiated a pursuit and claimed Powell was "driving continuously without due regard to the public" and showed "no signs of stopping" for blue lights, according to the report.
In the high-speed chase that followed, Powell allegedly attempted to ram a police car after executing a U-turn to escape a dead-end street, drove into oncoming traffic at 70 miles per hour on Augusta Road, and sped down Pine Log Road toward Aiken at speeds of around 100 miles per hour, according to the report.
Powell allegedly struck a police car before his vehicle was stopped by spike strips laid out near Hawk Street on Hillman Street in Gloverville.
Police apprehended Powell and detained a passenger who was sitting in the front seat of Powell's vehicle, according to the report. Marijuana was located in the passenger's pocket by deputies.
Powell told deputies he initiated the chase because he "did not want to go to jail" and that the marijuana was his, according to the report. Powell also allegedly told deputies he made the passenger throw an untold number of other drugs out the window during the chase.
According to the report, the passenger stated she asked Powell to stop the vehicle and to let her out multiple times during the pursuit. No charges were filed against the passenger.
Powell was treated for a minor injury sustained in the chase. No one else was reported injured.
Powell was transported to Richmond County Sheriff Office jail and was extradited to Aiken County on Jan. 22.