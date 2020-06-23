A Lexington man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a woman at an Aiken hotel.
Justin James Chapman, 31, of Lexington was charged with second degree domestic violence and kidnapping, according to jail records.
On June 16, police responded to the Clarion Inn and Suites on Colony Parkway in Aiken for reports of a domestic dispute, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
On-scene officers met with a female victim who reported the suspect held her against her will and assaulted her throughout the night, the report states.
The victim reported she attempted to open the hotel room door and yell for help but no one answered.
The victim further alleged the suspect threw her phone against the wall and unplugged the phone in the room.
Police observed and documented injuries on the victim.
The victim said she was staying at her mother's house when the suspect picked her up around 4 a.m. and brought her to the Aiken hotel where the assault occurred, the report states.
The victim told police a similar incident happened with the suspect in Columbia.
Chapman was charged on June 19 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday morning.