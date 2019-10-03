A Columbus, N.C., man was charged Wednesday with allegedly having sex with a juvenile, providing the victim drugs and helping the juvenile victim run away from home.
Andres Cao Jr., 22, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to jail reports.
Deputies met with a complainant on April 27 who said her 16-year-old juvenile ran away from home with the suspect, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
According to the report, the complainant said she believed the juvenile was going to North Carolina.
On April 29, deputies met with the parents of the victim who said the juvenile had been sexually assaulted by the suspect and that they believed Coa also provided the victim drugs, according to the report.
Following an investigation, Coa was arrested, charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Thursday morning.