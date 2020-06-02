An 18-year-old Aiken man has been charged with sexually touching a minor at Aiken High School in January.
Christopher Dalton Sheppard, 18, of Aiken was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim under 16 years of age, according to jail records.
Officials at the school alerted the Aiken Department of Public Safety of the incident that occurred Jan. 22, according to an incident report.
The suspect allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner , an arrest warrant states.
The victim told the suspect to stop three times but the suspect continued to try to touch the victim on the outer portion of her clothing, the warrant further states.
The incident occurred at Aiken High School, located at 449 Rutland Drive.
Sheppard was charged Monday and was issued a $7,500 bond, according to the Aiken County detention center.