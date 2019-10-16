An Augusta man was charged Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct with a 10-month-old baby in Warrenville.
Maguael Troy Adams, 18, of Augusta was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, according to the crime report.
A complainant was approached at church the morning of Sept. 21 and was told of some suspicion of sexual conduct with her niece, the victim, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The sexual conduct caused visible bruising, blunt force penetrating trauma and an anal tear to the victim, according to an arrest warrant.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital immediately, according to the report. Deputies obtained statement forms from parties involved, including the ER physician.
According to the arrest warrant, this occurred when the suspect was unsupervised with the victim.
Deputies charged Adams on Wednesday and he was currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Wednesday morning.