A man is in police custody for reportedly shooting a male victim in North Augusta last weekend.
Jimmy Merriweather, 24, of North Augusta was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, Lt. Luke Sherman with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said on Monday.
Police responded to a shooting Saturday morning in the area of Chalet North Court in North Augusta.
A male victim was shot twice: once in the arm and once in the eye, Sherman said.
The victim is expected to recover, authorities said.