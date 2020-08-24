Jimmy Merriweather Jr.
 Photo courtesy of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety

A man is in police custody for reportedly shooting a male victim in North Augusta last weekend.

Jimmy Merriweather, 24, of North Augusta was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, Lt. Luke Sherman with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said on Monday. 

Police responded to a shooting Saturday morning in the area of Chalet North Court in North Augusta. 

A male victim was shot twice: once in the arm and once in the eye, Sherman said.

The victim is expected to recover, authorities said. 

